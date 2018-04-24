Sam Smith wants to become a florist in the future.

The 'Too Good At Goodbyes' hitmaker - who is dating '13 Reasons Why' hunk Brandon Flynn - has revealed his aspiration to open his own coffee shop in London, which has a flower shop in the back room, where he'd be able to work when he is on a break from touring and making music, because flowers make him ''happy''.

Appearing as a special guest on pal George Ezra's 'George Ezra & Friends' podcast, he admitted: ''I think I want to open a flower shop, I really do. Flowers make me happy. A coffee shop that has a flower shop at the back. And when have down time I'll just go and work in the florist. I think I'm going to do a florist class first. I have an idea for a logo and everything.''

The 'Stay With Me' singer - who previously worked as a bartender in London's Soho before rising to fame in 2012 with the Disclosure song 'Latch' - also wants to do more with charities after working with War Child, who provide assistance to children in areas experiencing conflict.

The 25-year-old British pop star also joked that he would eventually like to become a ''gay folk singer'' with quirky fashion sense, who smokes marijuana.

He laughed: ''My aim in life is to just slowly, slowly become this old gay folk singer that wears kaftans and smokes weed and has a beard, singing lonely love songs. That's my aim.''

Sam also promised fans that he won't be going on a long hiatus once he's finished his touring cycle for his second record 'The Thrill Of It All'.

He said: ''I don't want to take a big break after this record I just want to keep going and write on the road.''