Sam Smith cried over the positive response to their new single.

The 'To Die For' hitmaker - who unveiled their latest track on Valentine's Day (14.02.20) - has been left overwhelmed by the reaction from fans after releasing the title track from their upcoming third studio album.

Taking to social media, Sam tweeted: ''Reading all your responses to my new song is making me sob. Love you all.''

The 27-year-old singer recently revealed the track came from a place of ''self-discovery and heartbreak'', and they dedicated it to the ''lonely hearts'' on what is largely seen as the most romantic day of the year.

In a statement, they said: ''I wrote the song with Jimmy Napes and Stargate in L.A. during a time of self-discovery and heartbreak. This is for all the lonely hearts out there on another Valentine's Day xx.''

And after revealing the new single and video, the 'Writing On The Wall' star also confirmed their upcoming third album - also called 'To Die For' - is set to drop on May 1 with fans already able to pre-order the collection.

On Instagram, Sam wrote: ''Gorgeous people, I'm so happy to see you all so excited about my new song, so I wanted to share another surprise... My THIRD album TO DIE FOR will be yours on May 1st!!!! You'll be able to preorder tomorrow.

''I am more proud of this album than anything I've ever done. I've really set myself free the last two years whilst writing this and I hope you can dance and relate to these stories. It's all for you, always xx (sic)''