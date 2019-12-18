Sam Smith struggles with their weight ''every day''.

The 27-year-old singer took to Instagram on Tuesday (17.12.19) to share a topless picture of themselves, and said that over the festive period, they often find themselves gaining a little weight, which can ''trigger tricky body issues'' when it comes to self-acceptance and body positivity.

Alongside the snap, they wrote: ''Christmas time is upon us. This time of the year always triggers tricky body issues with me. I love me some mince pies and all the trimmings, and I always find I gain a bit of weight during this time. I'm writing this out to you all, but also writing this for myself. Let's make sure we remind our bodies during this time that no matter what weight we are, we are deserving of love and acceptance. Let's love our fluctuating bodies. Look in that mirror and shower that reflection with Christmas kindness. Be super soft. It's an everyday struggle for me. You aren't alone xx (sic)''

Earlier this year, the 'Too Good At Goodbyes' hitmaker said they were ''finally friends'' with their body, after revealing they had undergone liposuction at the age of just 12.

Sam admitted they've struggled with their weight since they were a child, and was even picked on at school for being ''chubby''.

They said: ''When I was a kid, I was chubby ... and then it would get worse and worse and worse and I was holding a lot of weight in my chest. When I hit 11 years old, I went to the doctor's. I was so self-conscious that it was affecting my mood every day.

''I had liposuction, I was 12 years old. At the time I think I was very happy about it. It didn't really change anything. I think I put the weight back on in two weeks because I hadn't figured out my relationship with food, so it didn't really change anything. But being 12 years old and having liposuction on your chest is quite a big deal.''

But in an Instagram post the following month, they revealed they've begun to come to terms with their body.

They wrote: ''Feeling bloated and gross after my flight so thought I'd post a mirror selfie of my sexy bloated boobies coz we are friends. Finally (sic)''