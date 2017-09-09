Sam Smith thinks his voice is at its ''best'' because he's given up alcohol and cheese.

The 25-year-old singer recently released his new single 'Too Good at Goodbyes' from his upcoming second album - which he has teased will be released before Christmas - and has said he's proud of his vocals at the moment as putting down the bottle and stopping himself from indulging in the dairy product has helped his voice be ''the best its ever felt''.

Sam said: ''My voice is good. Best it has ever felt. I'm not drinking at the moment. I'm not having dairy which is super boring. I miss cheese. I just miss cheese so much.''

And the 'Stay With Me' singer is hoping to hold off on the booze until Christmas.

He added to The Sun newspaper: ''I've made a bet with my manager that I'm not going to drink a drop of alcohol until Christmas Eve, which is really difficult.''

Meanwhile, the 'Writing's on the Wall' hitmaker recently revealed his upcoming album is set to be ''so personal'', and he's nervous about releasing the record because its like ''publishing [his] diary''.

Asked why he's nervous to drop the album - which is the follow-up to 2014's 'In The Lonely Hour' - Sam said: ''Do you know what? It's because the music is so personal. And more than ever with this album and this song, it's like I'm publishing my diary. That's how it feels. It's more personal, this record, as album, than the first one.''

Sam didn't intend to make his album so emotional, but says he writes from personal experiences and happened to have ''a deep few years'' whilst penning the record.

When asked if he meant to be so personal, he said: ''It's just something that happens. It's whatever happens in my life, you know? And it was quite a deep few years.''