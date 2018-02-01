Sam Smith has asked his fans to design a new ''profile image'' for his Twitter account.

The 'Too Good at Goodbyes' hitmaker has been so impressed by the artwork that his 6.25 million followers send to him via the social networking platform that he is going to use the best pictures as his profile shot and will be crediting the ''artists'' who he picks.

Sam wrote: ''Hello everyone x Looking through some of the incredible artwork you send me. From now on I'm going to change my profile image to artwork. It's so inspiring & you're all so f**king good.

''Artists names will be in my bio. [sic]''

This first recipient of the honour is Chow Kong Chuen, who tweets under the handle @chowciaochow, whose multi-coloured portrait of Sam is currently his Twitter profile pic.

The 25-year-old singer's profile reads: ''Always a student. Never cease to learn and explore - Profile Pic Fan Art by @chowciaochow x (sic)''

Sam performed 'Pray' at the Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden in New York City last Sunday (28.01.18) but was surprisingly not nominated for any prizes.

In 2015, Sam was nominated for six Grammy Awards and went on to win four, including Best Pop Vocal Album for 'In the Lonely Hour'.