Sam Smith broke his Twitter hiatus to pay tribute to George Michael.

The 24-year-old singer had not tweeted since June, until he took to the social media platform to share his grief over the death of George on Christmas Day (25.12.16).

He wrote: ''Words can't express how much you and your music meant and means to me. Please play his music as loud as you can today..& celebrate one of the most magical, talented, bravest & important figures in music & life as I know it. Your music & message will live on

''I would not be the artist I am if it wasn't for you. @GeorgeMichael (sic).''

Meanwhile, streaming of George Michael's music has increased by 3000 per cent following his tragic death.

The 'Careless Whisper' hitmaker was just 53-years-old when he passed away at his home in Goring-on-Thames, Oxfordshire, South East England and fans have rushed to sites such as Spotify to remember the late singer by streaming his music.

A Spotify official has told TMZ that streams have increased by 3158 per cent on this time last week and the top five tracks being played are 'Last Christmas', 'Careless Whisper', 'Faith', 'Freedom! 90' and 'Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go'.

Before his death, George was said to be working on a new album, which he was hoping to release in 2017.

He had reportedly already started penning some of the tracks for the LP, which would have been a follow-up to his 2014 release 'Symphonica'.

Naughty Boy - who has worked with music greats including Beyonce and Sam Smith - was set to produce the album.

He shared earlier this month: ''He's got an album coming out next year, and he's going to be doing something for my album as well. I can't wait. I don't know what to expect. And, to be honest, he's more mysterious than anyone else so I'm actually excited.''