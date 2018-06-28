Sam Smith admitted to fans that he has been ''going through some s**t'' recently as it was reported that he has split from '13 Reasons Why' star Brandon Flynn.
Sam Smith is ''going through'' some tough times at the moment.
The 'Too Good At Goodbyes' hitmaker confessed to his fans that he is ''going through some s**t'' as it was reported that he had split from '13 Reasons Why' star Brandon Flynn.
Speaking at his show in Brooklyn in New York on Wednesday (27.06.18), he said: ''I know that everyone in this room right now is going through some s**t.
''I know I'm going through some s**t. And tonight I want all of us to just leave all of our worries and all of our heartache aside and let's have some fun. Let's sing as loud as we can.''
It was previously claimed the 26-year-old singer had called it quits with the actor last week after nine months of dating.
A source said: ''Sam and Brandon had a real whirlwind romance. They really fell for each other. But they are both so busy with their careers and unfortunately things just haven't worked out. Sam is obviously devastated. This is the most significant relationship he has ever had. Thankfully he is on tour across the US at the moment which has been a welcome distraction.''
Meanwhile, Sam previously said he was excited to finally pen some ''happy love songs'' after finding love with the actor.
Speaking in January, he said: ''I'm in a relationship right now and for the first time, I think I deserve to be happy. I'm actually asking myself if I'm going to be writing some happy love songs soon.''
