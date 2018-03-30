Sam Smith's relationship with Brandon Flynn is ''everything'' he's ever dreamed of.

The 'Too Good at Goodbyes' crooner his dating the '13 Reasons Why' actor, and admitted the fact they are both dealing with fame has helped their romance because of the understanding they share.

Speaking to The Sun newspaper, the 25-year-old singer said: ''I am having a really beautiful time right now. I am in a really happy headspace and learning so much.

''It's everything I've ever wanted or dreamed of. Just like any relationship, it's important to have someone who understands your life.

''We are opposites but also similar in many ways and it is nice to have someone who understands -- especially with the travelling. I have a house in LA and am all over the place. It's great, we are young and it's good to travel.''

The star is happy with the 24-year-old actor, and also admitted he never felt any ''guilt or shame'' when he came out as gay thanks to the ''comfortable space'' created by his family.

He explained: ''I am a spiritual person but wouldn't say I'm religious, though I went to Catholic school. When I came out there was no guilt or shame.

''I was always proud of who I was and strong-minded when it came to my sexuality.

''Thanks to my family, I was able to come out at a young age, in a comfortable space. I was aware of the school I was in and their views on homosexuality. And it was very obvious I was gay -- in all religions, there are positive and not so positive things.''