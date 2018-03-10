Sam Smith had an ''insane fear'' of the reception his second album would receive.

The 25-year-old singer felt a huge worry to live up to the success of his 2014 debut LP, 'In the Lonely Hour', and felt ''really shaky'' before the release of 'The Thrill of it All's lead track, 'Too Good at Goodbyes' because he was convinced no one cared about his music anymore.

He said: ''I don't think you ever get over that insane fear of how it will be received.

''There's no pressure on myself to repeat those numbers but I was worried.

''I just want people to like the songs - if they don't, it's like they don't like me and that's not ideal.

''Before 'Too Good At Goodbyes' dropped, I was really shaky because I convinced myself that no one wanted to hear me any more. And that happens to artists all the time.''

Sam is known for his songs about heartbreak, and even though he's now found love with actor Brandon Flynn, he's not expecting his music to get any more cheerful.

He said: ''I don't think I'll ever write happy songs because that's not my style.

''I'm all about depressing, heavy music.

''I think people think I'm really depressed and miserable all the time and I can understand why they do based on the music, but that's really not the case at all.''

The 'Money On My Mind' hitmaker credits his parents for him being able to be free with his emotions.

He told Britain's OK! magazine: ''My parents are very emotional people and I grew up in a home where it was always perfectly OK to express every feeling. It's a central part of who I am now.''