Sam Smith fears they will be mis-gendered forever.

The 27-year-old pop star came out as non-binary in 2019 and asked people to use the pronouns they/them but Sam admitted that it hasn't been easy.

Speaking to Zane Lowe on Apple Music's Beats 1, Sam said: ''What's hard is people changing their vocabulary; that's very, very difficult. It takes time. Everyone messes up. I'm going to be misgendered to the day I die.

''This is going to take a long, long time for people to not use gender in their vocabulary.''

The 'Too Good at Goodbyes' hitmaker recently revealed that listening to conversations about being non-binary made them more self-aware.

Sam - who came out as gay in 2014 and has previously admitted to struggling with body image issues for years - reflected on 'Heart Breakfast with Jamie and Amanda': ''I'm not male or female, I think I flow somewhere in between. It's all on the spectrum.

''I've always had a little bit of a war going within my body and my mind.

''I do think like a woman sometimes, in my head. Sometimes I've questioned 'Do I want a sex change?' It's something I still think about, like, 'Do I want to?'''

Sam announced that they were non-binary in a series of emotional Twitter posts in September.

They wrote: ''Today is a good day so here goes. I've decided I am changing my pronouns to THEY/THEM after a lifetime of being at war with my gender I've decided to embrace myself for who I am, inside and out...

''I'm so excited and privileged to be surrounded by people that support me in this decision but I've been very nervous about announcing this because I care too much about what people think but f*** it!

''I understand there will be many mistakes and mis-gendering but all I ask is you please please try. I hope you can see me like I see myself now. Thank you (sic).''