Sam Smith thanked his fans for turning him from a ''fan'' to a pop superstar as he performed at The O2 in London on Saturday night (07.04.18).

The 25-year-old singer brought his 'The Thrill of It All Tour' to the arena and speaking to the crowd he admitted it was a dream come true to be on stage at the world famous venue after spending many nights being sat in the audience watching his idols such as ''Adele and Beyonce''.

Before singing 'Lay By Your Side', he said: ''I'm going to say hello to everyone here - hello, hello, I love you all. Welcome everyone to 'The Thrill of It All World Tour'. Before we go any further I want to thank everyone for supporting me and my music and coming out tonight. I can't tell you how excited I am to be here tonight, I've seen so many people here from Adele to Beyonce, I've been such a fan girl here.''

Admitting he is famous for his ''depressing'' music, Sam told his fans that he and his band would be working hard to give them an ''uplifting'' experience.

With a smile, he added: ''I've tried really hard to make this show uplifting because I know my music can be f***ing depressing! I want you to leave here feeling uplifted. Life is so emotional, just today I've been through a hundred different emotions, but I want you to forget about all the tough things for the next two hours and go on a journey with me. I want you to sing along to every song, and even if you don't know the words will you pretend you know the words? I want you to dance when I tell you to dance.''

And Sam did provide an incredible evening of uplifting music, with highlights including 'I'm Not The Only One', 'One Last Song', 'Say It First' and 'Like I Can' which he merged into a cover of Janet Jackson and Luther Vandross' 1992 hit 'Best Things In Life Are Free' complete with keytar and bass solos and a mass singlong.

The Grammy Award winner also paid tribute to his work with dance duo Disclosure by singing 'Omen' and an acoustic version of 'Latch', during which he urged the audience to the light up The O2 with their smartphones so he could ''see everyone sway''.

Sam even overcame a technical hitch during his performance of 'Writing's On The Wall', the theme song he recorded for James Bond film 'Spectre', when the raised stage failed to go back down but it was fixed in time for him to take a seat for stripped down rendition of 'Money On My Mind'.

Sam - who underwent three costume changes during his concert - left the stage waving to his fans as he sang 'Too Good at Goodbyes' but he returned to huge cheers for a three-track encore that kicked off with 'Palace' on which he duetted with country singer Cam, who co-wrote the song with him.

He ended his set with fan favourites 'Stay With Me' and 'Pray' once again professing his love for his fans.

Sam's 'The Thrill of It All Tour' moves on to Europe next and then North America in the summer.

Sam Smith 'The Thrill of It All Tour' setlist:

Burning

One Last Song

I'm Not the Only One

Lay Me Down

I Sing Because I'm Happy (The Georgia Mass Choir cover)

Omen (Disclosure)

Nirvana

I've Told You Now

Writing's on the Wall

Latch (Disclosure)

Money on My Mind

Like I Can / Best Things In Life Are Free (Luther Vandross and Janet Jackson cover)

Baby, You Make Me Crazy

Say It First

Scars

Midnight Train

HIM

Too Good at Goodbyes

Encore:

Palace

Stay With Me

Pray