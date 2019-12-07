Sam Smith's celebrity crush is Shia LaBeouf.

The 27-year-old singer - who came out as non-binary in February - revealed they have a huge crush on the ''fit'' 33-year-old actor, who previously dated FKA twigs, Mia Goth and Megan Fox.

Speaking on SiriusXM's Hits 1, Sam said: ''Do you know who came up on my phone last night? Shia LaBeouf. He's so fit. He turns me on.

''I don't think he's gay, but I'll be happy to be his first.''

Sam's last relationship was with '13 Reasons Why' star Brandon Flynn, who they started dating in late 2017 before splitting up in June 2018.

And, earlier this year, Sam admitted they were hit hard by the pain of the break-up from Brandon Flynn and said they felt at their lowest when touring.

Sam said: ''Being on tour is a bit of a crazy experience, I get really low sometimes on tour.

''I feel like I sound so depressing all the time when I talk about it, but I get depressed on tour.

''I think it's the responsibly and pressure that makes me struggle.''

The 'Promises' singer also confessed that they hated to see couples being romantic and gushy with one another when they were single, and admitted that they get jealous of other people's relationships.

Sam admitted: ''I've just gone through a break-up so I'm not in the mood for romance.

''When I see couples I just want to poke their eyes.

''It's hard to be happy for other people when you feel so ''s**t.''

Despite struggling with the end of their relationship, Sam still thinks the world of Brandon.

Sam said previously: ''Brandon was wonderful. I'm still trying to figure out what I took from that relationship and what it meant to me. It's still quite raw. All my relationships have ended in a nice way, never nasty.''