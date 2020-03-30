Sam Smith is renaming and delaying their upcoming third album, as the original name - 'To Die For' - ''doesn't feel right'' amid the current coronavirus pandemic.
The 'Too Good At Goodbyes' hitmaker was due to release their new album - which was originally titled 'To Die For' - on June 5, but they have now announced they will be making changes to the record as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
Sam says the name of the album ''doesn't feel right'' amid the current global health crisis - in which over 36,000 people have lost their lives - and insisted they will be making some ''important changes and additions'' to the record before it is released.
In an Instagram post, Sam revealed: ''I have done a lot of thinking the last few weeks and feel the title of my album and imminent release doesn't feel right, so I have come to the decision to continue working on the album and make some important changes and additions.''
The 27-year-old singer insisted the album will still be released this year, but they don't have a confirmed date as of the time of writing.
They added: ''I will be renaming my album and pushing back the release date - both of which are to be confirmed at this time. Don't worry though, there will be an album this year, I promise! But until then I am still going to bring out some new music over the next few months, which I'm incredibly excited about.''
Meanwhile, Sam recently said they were self-isolating after coming down with a ''bit of a headache'', but told fans they were ''alright'' despite the ''weird'' state of the world.
They said: ''Hello everyone! This is a weird, weird, weird time, oh my gosh, very, very strange.
''I'm currently in my house. I have got a bit of a headache and I have allergies but I think I'm alright. But I wanted to stay in just to be safe.
''This is a weird time. I wanted to reach out to every one of you right now, and send my love. I really really hope you're okay and I hope you're mentally alright.''
