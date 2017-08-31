Sam Smith will be releasing new music ''very, very soon''.

The 'Writing's On The Wall' hitmaker has thrilled fans by confirming the ''wait is nearly over'' for new tracks but admits he is both ''scared and excited'' about the new record.

In a note to his fans, he wrote: ''First of all I want to say thank you. Thank you for being so patient and for letting me have the past year to really escape into my mind & write music so freely. I feel so rejuvenated and have so many stories I can't wait to tell you.

''The wait is so nearly over. Something is coming very very very very soon. I am scared & excited at the same time. I've poured my soul & heart into this record.''

It comes after a source claimed Sam has named his comeback record after his family home, The Pink House, 50 Heydon Road.

The insider shared at the time: ''Sam has chosen the title as the ultimate tribute to his parents Fred and Kate and sisters who have always supported his dream. They never once tried to dissuade him following his dreams, so it's a very personal record.''

And Sam recently admitted he can't stand his single, 'Money On My Mind', though he believes most of the tracks from his first LP are ''classics''.

He said: ''There's a few songs I really hate, but then the core of the album, songs like 'Stay With Me', 'I'm Not The Only One' - actually all the songs except 'Money On My Mind' - I really love and I'm really proud of the classic-ness of the way they sound, because I still listen to them now and I still love them. There are a few moments [on the album] where I think to myself, 'I would have changed that. I would have done that differently.'''