Sam Smith made the quip ''Stye With Me'' to make light of a 20-minute eye operation he underwent on Monday (13.01.19) to remove a stye.
Sam Smith has poked fun at having a minor operation on his eye with the quip, ''Stye With Me''.
The 26-year-old star took to Instagram to share a picture of his eye bandaged up with a pirate's patch as he waited to undergo surgery on Monday (13.01.19), and made a joke in reference to his hit song 'Stay With Me'.
Alongside the picture, he wrote: ''Stye with me.''
Sam also posted a series of pictures of his eye on his Instagram Stories, and revealed he was ''f***king scared'' about the op.
He wrote: ''So. I'm getting it operated on in 20 minutes. I'm f***ing scared and also super hyped that I get to wear this pirate patch.''
However, he later confessed that it was only a quick procedure and that he was being ''over dramatic''.
He added: ''I'm being super dramatic. It's like a 15 minute Operation lol.''
Sam - who split up from '13 Reasons Why' star Brandon Flynn last year, after just nine months together - then shared a boomerang of the infected eye, and wrote that he was ''single, sexy and sassy''.
Sam also shared a picture of him rocking a medical cap from the hospital bed, and then one of him in the car on the way to a friend's birthday party.
Two hours later, the 'Too Good At Goodbyes' hitmaker shared a video of his friends and him singing happy birthday to his pal.
On Sunday (13.01.19), the 'Fire On Fire' singer revealed he was in ''agony'' because the style - a painful red lump on the eyelid was worsening.
He wrote: ''Been feeling sorry for myself all day because my f***ing eye is in agony and getting worse and worse.''
