Sam Smith is planning to release a new album in 2020.

The 27-year-old singer/songwriter is moving away from the ''acoustic-y, soulful version of pop music'' and plans to sing some more upbeat pop tracks.

The 'How Do You Sleep' hitmaker said: ''It's made me feel really good and happy.

''I feel like I have recently shown a side of me which I normally keep to myself or for my family and friends.

''I showed everyone it and everyone loved it. It's almost given me permission to kinda do what I've always dreamed of doing but I was always scared to do, which is pop music.''

Sam was inspired to pen new music following a 2018 duet with Calvin Harris on track 'Promises', and ''hasn't stopped writing since'' the collaboration.

Speaking on the 'Zach Sang Show', the 'Too Good at Goodbyes' crooner added: ''I just naturally started getting back into the studio and started to write.

''I caught this wind and started riding this wave and I haven't stopped writing since.''

The album will be a follow up to 2017's 'The Thrill of It All', and hopefully when Sam's new record drops the star's supporters will enjoy the tunes a lot more than the 'Money on My Mind' hitmaker.

Sam previously said: ''I absolutely love listening to [my songs] before they're released. Once they're released, something I guess dies.

''As soon as I release a song I stop listening to it and it doesn't belong to me anymore ... I don't really like the sound of my own voice most of the time.''