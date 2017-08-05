Sam Smith has named his comeback record after his family home.

The 25-year-old singer - whose debut album 'In The Lonely Hour' was released in 2014 - recently unveiled a mysterious 'TPH-50HR' tattoo on his chest while filming the video for his latest single and it has been revealed as a reference to where he grew up.

According to the Daily Star, it stands for The Pink House 50 Heydon Road, Sam's childhood home.

A source said: ''''Sam has chosen the title as the ultimate tribute to his parents Fred and Kate and sisters who have always supported his dream.

''They never once tried to dissuade him following his dreams, so it's a very personal record.''

Meanwhile, Sam recently revealed he can't stand his single, 'Money On My Mind', though he believes most of the tracks from his first LP are ''classic''.

He said: ''There's a few songs I really hate, but then the core of the album, songs like 'Stay With Me', 'I'm Not The Only One' - actually all the songs except 'Money On My Mind' - I really love and I'm really proud of the classic-ness of the way they sound, because I still listen to them now and I still love them.

''There are a few moments [on the album] where I think to myself, 'I would have changed that. I would have done that differently'.''

The star also admitted he had a ''panic'' about the musical direction he should take on his first record due to the popularity of 'Latch', a dance track by Disclosure which he featured on in 2012.

He said: ''As soon as 'Latch' had a lot of success in the UK, my label and me had a little bit of a panic.

''We were like, 'Maybe we should be doing dance?' And that's what I can hear on [my first] album - there's two or three songs where I can hear the little wobble, but the rest of the album is what I set out to make from the beginning.

''But I still love my album, but I'm loving my new one more.''