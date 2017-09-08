Sam Smith's upcoming album is ''so personal''.

The 25-year-old singer - who dropped his new single 'Too Good at Goodbyes' on Friday (08.09.17) - is gearing up for the release of his second studio venture later this year, and has said that his nerves surrounding the release are down to how emotionally charged the songs are.

Asked why he's nervous to drop the album - which is the follow-up to 2014's 'In The Lonely Hour' - Sam said: ''Do you know what? It's because the music is so personal. And more than ever with this album and this song, it's like I'm publishing my diary. That's how it feels. It's more personal, this record, as album, than the first one.''

The 'Writing's On The Wall' hitmaker didn't intend to make his album so emotional, but says he writes from personal experiences and happened to have ''a deep few years'' whilst penning the record.

When asked if he meant to be so personal, he said: ''It's just something that happens. It's whatever happens in my life, you know? And it was quite a deep few years.''

Sam hopes people won't ask too may questions about the content of his songs though, as he thinks being ''really personal'' means all the information is in the lyrics.

He said: ''My views on that is I feel that if I'm being really personal then hopefully I won't have to say anything other than that. You've just got to listen to the music.''

And the 'Stay With Me' singer won' be telling people if a song on the album is about them, as he doesn't want to ''give them the air time''.

When asked by Nick Grimshaw on BBC Radio 1 if the people he writes about know a song is about them, Sam said: ''Do you know what? First album, it was different because it was about one person. This album, each song is about someone ... not someone different, but like four or five songs are about one guy, and then there's other songs about different people in my life, not actually about me. But no, I won't be telling the person who it's about. I don't want to give them the air time, really.''