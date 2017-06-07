Sam Smith has confirmed he is in the studio recording new music.

The 'Stay With Me' singer has shared a series of professional photographs from his creative hub on his Instagram account and has captioned them all simply, ''recording''.

The 24-year-old pop star has been a break from the limelight since 2015, after a phenomenally successful two years touring his debut album 'In The Lonely Hour'.

Little is known about the new music he is working on, except that he has collaborated with rising singer/songwriter Frances for his second LP.

Speaking about the song, Frances, 23, previously said: ''It was amazing. We wrote a song a few weeks ago for his second album so it was really fun.''

And the dark-haired hunk has also been in the studio with producer Timbaland.

Sharing a selfie with Sam on Instagram, he previously wrote: ''It was a pleasure working with this man @samsmithworld #puretalent #goodvibes #makingmemories and #timeless #music (sic)''

The Grammy winner has been hard at work making new tunes from the very offset of his hiatus, according to Frances.

The 'Don't Worry About Me' musician previously revealed that while the 'Writing's On The Wall' hitmaker might have been out of the spotlight and getting some much needed me time, he hasn't stopped writing.

She told BANG Showbiz ''Sam is so lovely and so supportive so great. I think he is doing a bit of writing, but he is having the most deserved break. I just think he worked so hard and he is so amazing and he did so well. I think he has been seeing his family and having a bit of Sam time, which he really deserves.''