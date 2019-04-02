Sam Smith is ''finally friends'' with his body, after recently revealing he had liposuction when he was just 12.

The 26-year-old singer revealed last month he had undergone the fat removal procedure - in which small areas of fat are sucked out of places such as the hips, thighs, and stomach - whilst he was still in school, because his weight was ''affecting his mood every day''.

And in a new Instagram post uploaded on Monday (01.04.19), the 'Too Good At Goodbyes' hitmaker admitted he's finally started to love his body.

Posting a picture of himself shirtless, he wrote: ''Feeling bloated and gross after my flight so thought I'd post a mirror selfie of my sexy bloated boobies coz we are friends. Finally (sic)''

The body confident post comes after Sam admitted he's struggled with his weight since he was a child, and was even picked on at school for being ''chubby''.

He said: ''When I was a kid, I was chubby ... and then it would get worse and worse and worse and I was holding a lot of weight in my chest. When I hit 11 years old, I went to the doctor's. I was so self-conscious that it was affecting my mood every day.

''I had liposuction, I was 12 years old. At the time I think I was very happy about it. It didn't really change anything. I think I put the weight back on in two weeks because I hadn't figured out my relationship with food, so it didn't really change anything. But being 12 years old and having liposuction on your chest is quite a big deal.''

And the 'Stay with Me' singer said at the time he still struggles with his body image, which he blames as ''the basis'' of all his ''sadness''.

He added: ''It's the basis of all my sadness. Literally everything I've ever been sad about is my weight. I struggle with it every day. I get very, very dark and very sad.''