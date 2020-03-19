Sam Smith is self-isolating with a ''bit of a headache''.

The 'Writing's On the Wall' hitmaker thinks they're ''alright'' but wanted to ''stay safe'' during the coronavirus pandemic so is staying inside their London home during this ''weird, weird, weird'' time.

Sam said on Instagram: ''Hello everyone! This is a weird, weird, weird time, oh my gosh, very, very strange.

''I'm currently in my house. I have got a bit of a headache and I have allergies but I think I'm alright. But I wanted to stay in just to be safe.

''This is a weird time. I wanted to reach out to every one of you right now, and send my love. I really really hope you're okay and I hope you're mentally alright.''

Sam thinks having to socially distance for an indefinite period of time will be mentally ''challenging''.

Pointing to their head, they added: ''It's going to be challenging for anyone who gets in here a little bit, like me.''

The 27-year-old singer urged their fans to come together and look out for one another.

Sam continued: ''I just want to bring home and say how important I think this time right now is for all of us to remain a unit and look out for each other. Especially for all the older people - I'm worrying about my nan right now, I'm worrying about so many people.

''Be patient and giving, and share things - share food people!''

And the 'Too Good at Goodbyes' singer promised an online concert for fans when they're feeling fully better.

Sam said: ''This is going to be an odd and different few weeks and I am going to try and do as much as I can to help. All I can really do - I am pretty s**t at everything else - but the only thing I can do is sing.

''So if I'm better in a few days I am going to sing, and I am going to play some songs and record them and hopefully we can all have a little sing-song together.

''I think it would be really nice, I think we all need it. In a time like this, music is a really beautiful thing.

''Love you all very much, please please stay safe and drink loads of water.

''Read... even though I hate reading, but just try and do things that keep you busy. I think I will just watch TV as I am bored s**tless! Bye!''