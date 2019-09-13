Sam Smith wants to be referred to ''they'' and ''them''.

The 'How Do You Sleep' hitmaker has chosen what pronouns they would like to be referred to from now on after a ''lifetime of being at war with their gender''.

They wrote on their social media account: ''Today is a good day so here goes. I've decided I am changing my pronouns to THEY/THEM ... after a lifetime of being at war with my gender I've decided to embrace myself for who I am, inside and out. I'm so excited and privileged to be surrounded by people that support me in this decision but I've been very nervous about announcing this because I care too much about what people think but f***k it! I understand there will be many mistakes and mis gendering but all I ask is you please please try. I hope you can see me like I see myself now. Thank you. P.s. I am at no stage just yet to eloquently speak at length about what it means to be non binary but I can't wait for the day that I am. So for now I just want to be VISIBLE and open. If you have questions and are wondering what this all means I'll try my best to explain but I have also tagged below the human beings who are fighting the good fight everyday. These are activists and leaders of the non binary/trans community that have helped me and given me so much clarity and understanding. Love you all. I'm scared s***less, but feeling super free right now. Be kind x (sic)''

Sam had previously described themselves as ''non-binary''.

They said: ''Ever since I was a little boy, ever since I was a little human, I didn't feel comfortable being a man really. I never really did. Some days I've got my manly side and some days I've got my womanly side, but it's when I'm in the middle of that switch that I get really, really depressed and sad. Because I don't know who I am.''