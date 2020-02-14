Sam Smith doesn't like Valentine's Day.

The 27-year-old pop star - who has previously dated the likes of Jonathan Zeizel and actor Brandon Flynn - has admitted he isn't a fan of the most romantic date of the year.

Speaking to Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden on Heart radio, Sam said: ''Look, I don't want to be a Debbie downer but this isn't my favourite day. I'm quite anti Valentine's Day.''

Sam's comments prompted Jamie to say: ''Am I right in saying it was invented by the card industry, anyway?''

And Amanda Holden replied: ''It was invented by Clintons.''

Then, Sam sarcastically suggested that his employment history with the card-selling store Clintons may be to blame for his own dislike of Valentine's Day.

He quipped: ''Exactly. I used to work in Clinton cards, that's probably why I hate Valentine's Day.''

Meanwhile, Sam came out as non-binary in 2019, saying he feels ''like a woman sometimes''.

The London-born singer also revealed he has regularly considered having a sex change.

He shared: ''I've always had a little bit of a war going within my body and my mind.

''I do think like a woman sometimes, in my head. Sometimes I've questioned 'Do I want a sex change?' It's something I still think about, like, 'Do I want to?'''

The 'Too Good at Goodbyes' hitmaker also revealed that listening to conversations about being non-binary made him aware that's how he identified.

Sam - who came out as gay in 2014 and has previously admitted to struggling with body image issues since his teens - reflected: ''I'm not male or female, I think I flow somewhere in between. It's all on the spectrum.''

Tune in to Heart Breakfast with Jamie and Amanda, weekdays from 06:30-10:00.