London-born pop star Sam Smith has confessed he doesn't like Valentine's Day.
The 27-year-old pop star - who has previously dated the likes of Jonathan Zeizel and actor Brandon Flynn - has admitted he isn't a fan of the most romantic date of the year.
Speaking to Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden on Heart radio, Sam said: ''Look, I don't want to be a Debbie downer but this isn't my favourite day. I'm quite anti Valentine's Day.''
Sam's comments prompted Jamie to say: ''Am I right in saying it was invented by the card industry, anyway?''
And Amanda Holden replied: ''It was invented by Clintons.''
Then, Sam sarcastically suggested that his employment history with the card-selling store Clintons may be to blame for his own dislike of Valentine's Day.
He quipped: ''Exactly. I used to work in Clinton cards, that's probably why I hate Valentine's Day.''
Meanwhile, Sam came out as non-binary in 2019, saying he feels ''like a woman sometimes''.
The London-born singer also revealed he has regularly considered having a sex change.
He shared: ''I've always had a little bit of a war going within my body and my mind.
''I do think like a woman sometimes, in my head. Sometimes I've questioned 'Do I want a sex change?' It's something I still think about, like, 'Do I want to?'''
The 'Too Good at Goodbyes' hitmaker also revealed that listening to conversations about being non-binary made him aware that's how he identified.
Sam - who came out as gay in 2014 and has previously admitted to struggling with body image issues since his teens - reflected: ''I'm not male or female, I think I flow somewhere in between. It's all on the spectrum.''
