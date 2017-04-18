Sam Smith has been working on new music from the very offset of his hiatus, according to close pal Frances.

The 23-year-old singer/songwriter has revealed that while the 'Stay With Me' hitmaker might have been out of the spotlight and getting some much needed me time, he hasn't stopped writing.

Speaking exclusively to BANG Showbiz, she said: ''Sam is so lovely and so supportive so great. I think he is doing a bit of writing, but he is having the most deserved break. I just think he worked so hard and he is so amazing and he did so well. I think he has been seeing his family and having a bit of Sam time, which he really deserves.''

The 'Don't Worry About Me' musician was lucky enough to support Sam when he hit the big time in 2015 and the one thing he advised her to do is to ''enjoy'' every moment of her career.

Asked what tips he gave her, she said: ''He said for me to just enjoy everything. There was a time when I supported him I think it was two years ago and I hadn't even released my first song yet and he said things are going to get really busy and you are going to be travelling around quite a bit.

''You need to make sure you enjoy everything and make the most of everything and don't get too stressed. It's all good fun, just take everything in. I really bare that in mind.''

The 24-year-old pop star - who took a break from the limelight in 2015 after a phenomenally successful two years with his debut album 'In The Lonely Hour' - has collaborated with Frances for his second LP.

Speaking about the song, Frances recently said: ''It was amazing. We wrote a song a few weeks ago for his second album so it was really fun.''

The 'Latch' hitmaker is keeping his new material under wraps for now, as Frances revealed she is yet to hear any of his other new tracks.

She said: ''He didn't have any on his phone. I'm sure I'll hear it at some point.''

However, he has also been in the studio with producer Timbaland.

Sharing a selfie with Sam on Instagram, he wrote: ''It was a pleasure working with this man @samsmithworld #puretalent #goodvibes #makingmemories and #timeless #music (sic)''