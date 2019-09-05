Sam Smith felt ''so good'' after wearing heels to an industry event for the first time at the GQ Men of the Year Awards.

The 27-year-old singer donned a pair of heeled boots to the annual awards ceremony held at the Tate Modern in London on Tuesday (04.09.19), which marked the first time he has ever worn heels to a red carpet event.

And Sam - who paired his boots with a black lace shirt and a classic black tux - feels so happy to have been able to wear the footwear without fear of prejudice.

Posting a picture of the boots on Instagram, he wrote: ''Tonight I wore heels for the first time to an award show. I've just got home from a gorgeous evening and as I was walking to my front door I stopped and listened to my heels clonking against the floor. And I just thought 'F**K YES'!! There was a time where I thought I'd never ever ever be able to be myself like this in front of the industry or anyone. It feels so good and I just wanted to share that with you all, and share a picture of my GORJ Gucci heels. They'll always be my virgin heels (sic)''

Although the award show marked the first time the 'Too Good At Goodbyes' hitmaker has worn heels on a red carpet, he is no stranger to donning the statement footwear in every day life.

In June, he posted a picture on Instagram of himself wearing a pair of platforms made by SYRO, a brand that specifically makes heels in men's sizes.

He captioned that picture: ''I have ALWAYS wanted to find a heel I could wear everyday to the shops. dream come true!! I love you @shopsyro (sic)''

Sam's bold platform boots were Syro's Golfo silhouette, a squared-toe bootie in black patent that retails for $230 and is available in sizes 8 through 14.