Sam Smith feels ''physically sick'' ahead of the release of his comeback single 'Too Good at Goodbyes' on Friday (08.09.17).

The 25-year-old singer is set to launch his new single this week and the star has revealed his return to the music industry with a new track is ''very intense'' and is a ''weird experience'', although he is ''so excited to be back'' making songs.

Speaking in an Instagram Story, which remains on the photo-sharing site for 24 hours, the artist said: ''Hello guys this is my first Instagram Live video

''I am sitting in a hotel room with a really weird picture behind me. My friends and my family have just left and it is probably five or six hours until I release 'Too Good at Goodbyes'.

''I feel physically sick, this is very intense.

''It is a weird experience, I'm so excited to be back.

''This is helping my nerves a little bit, just sitting here talking with you all. It's going to be mad tomorrow. What I am feeling weird about now is the pace. Tomorrow is going to be the start of it and it all getting faster. I'm just trying to mentally prepare myself.''

And the 'Lay Me Down' hitmaker is grateful for his supporters who have stayed loyal to him despite him going on a hiatus.

He continued: ''Thank you so much for sticking around it means the world thank you.

''Thank you for giving me time to write I promise it was worth the wait.''

The British musician insists that during the last two years he has been travelling, but has also been ''working hard'' on his new music and not ''running around drinking and partying''.

He explained: ''I've been here in London for the last year. I've been travelling a bit. I have been working hard, I haven't just been running around drinking and partying. I can't wait for you to hear the music.''

Sam has revealed he is set to release his album later this year, which features 14 tracks, but he wants to ease his supporters into his creation and thinks 'Too Good at Goodbyes' is the perfect song for his fans to hear first.

He explained: ''The song tomorrow, well in six hours, is called 'Too Good at Goodbyes' and I personally think it is the right thing for you to hear first. Just to ease you into the stories I'm about to tell.

''But I cant wait for you to hear the album ... it's way more personal than the first. There's going to be 14 [songs] in total. ''

And Sam has teased he will be revealing more exciting news on social media in due course.

He said: ''Keep your eyes on my Twitter and Instagram in the next few days, there will be more announcements. ''