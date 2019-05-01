Sam Smith has confessed he feels ''very inexperienced'' when it comes to romance and admits that he thinks that is ''the root of all his problems and sadness''.
Sam Smith feels ''very inexperienced'' when it comes to romance.
The 'Like I Can' hitmaker - who recently revealed he identifies as non binary - has confessed he feels ''very young and inexperienced'' when it comes to love and admits that it is ''the root of all his problems and sadness''.
He said: ''Completely. It's something I battle with all the time. I think it's the root of all my problems and sadness. When it comes to work I feel like a 40-year-old man - my responsibilities, where I live, it's nuts. But in terms of my romantic life I feel very young, very inexperienced. It's really hard. I think that's the same for all queer people.''
The 26-year-old singer has opened up about his first experiences with the gay community, admitting it was ''quite violent and scary at times''.
He shared: ''My first experiences with the gay community weren't the greatest; it was quite violent and scary at times. And growing up in a tiny village in the middle of nowhere, it was quite a shock to the system when I moved to London. I used to love the Vauxhall scene, but everything is getting closed down, which I find really depressing. I know it was dark at times, but it was thrilling and freeing. I miss that for sure. Now I don't go out that much.''
And opening up about those experiences, Sam admits it was ''traumatic''.
Speaking to the June issue of British GQ, he said: ''It was mainly sexual. I didn't really realise how awful they were until I started therapy and started to uproot some of that stuff. It was a lot. Those first experiences, they weren't very kind. I wasn't hurt, it wasn't anything absolutely awful, but it was traumatic. It wasn't a good welcoming into my sexual life and my life as a young man. I think it definitely stunted my belief in love at times. That's probably the first time I started to feel sadness. I'm making it sound like it was mental. It wasn't orgies. It was just a very different life to the one I knew in the countryside.''
Rachel, Becky and Niopha; The Unthanks, 'Unaccompanied, As We Are'; returned to Kent in their latest incarnation to sing songs old and new in their...
An interview with Glasgow's up and coming popstars HYYTS.
The albums we loved most this month.
Southernplayalisticadillacmuzik was released on this day (April 26) in 1994.
These tunes are some of the most powerful in history.
Up-and-coming grunge band Closet Organ open up about their career so far.
Stealing Sheep's eleven track album is a shimmering piece of bright and bold pop that translates a day-glo and glitter imagination into a sparkling...