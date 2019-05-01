Sam Smith feels ''very inexperienced'' when it comes to romance.

The 'Like I Can' hitmaker - who recently revealed he identifies as non binary - has confessed he feels ''very young and inexperienced'' when it comes to love and admits that it is ''the root of all his problems and sadness''.

He said: ''Completely. It's something I battle with all the time. I think it's the root of all my problems and sadness. When it comes to work I feel like a 40-year-old man - my responsibilities, where I live, it's nuts. But in terms of my romantic life I feel very young, very inexperienced. It's really hard. I think that's the same for all queer people.''

The 26-year-old singer has opened up about his first experiences with the gay community, admitting it was ''quite violent and scary at times''.

He shared: ''My first experiences with the gay community weren't the greatest; it was quite violent and scary at times. And growing up in a tiny village in the middle of nowhere, it was quite a shock to the system when I moved to London. I used to love the Vauxhall scene, but everything is getting closed down, which I find really depressing. I know it was dark at times, but it was thrilling and freeing. I miss that for sure. Now I don't go out that much.''

And opening up about those experiences, Sam admits it was ''traumatic''.

Speaking to the June issue of British GQ, he said: ''It was mainly sexual. I didn't really realise how awful they were until I started therapy and started to uproot some of that stuff. It was a lot. Those first experiences, they weren't very kind. I wasn't hurt, it wasn't anything absolutely awful, but it was traumatic. It wasn't a good welcoming into my sexual life and my life as a young man. I think it definitely stunted my belief in love at times. That's probably the first time I started to feel sadness. I'm making it sound like it was mental. It wasn't orgies. It was just a very different life to the one I knew in the countryside.''