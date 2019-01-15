Sam Smith has admitted he ''doesn't really'' like the the sound of his voice.

The 'Fire On Fire' hitmaker has confessed that once his songs are released for the world to hear, ''something dies'' and he cannot listens to them anymore.

Speaking to Hits Radio, he spilled: ''I absolutely love listening to [my songs] before they're released. Once they're released, something I guess dies. As soon as I release a song I stop listening to it and it doesn't belong to me anymore ... I don't really like the sound of my own voice most of the time.''

The 'Stay With Me' hitmaker also gave an update on his next studio album - the follow-up to 2017's 'The Thrill Of It All' - which he says he's ''working hard'' on all the time, and revealed he would love to collaborate with his idol Robyn.

Asked how he's getting along with his third record, he replied: ''Between albums one and two I had a big break but now I'm gonna keep going, gonna keep working hard. I don't really want to get off the train right now.''

And on wanting to collaborate with the 'Dancing On My Own' hitmaker - who released her comeback record 'Honey' in October - he said: ''My favourite artist in the entire world is Robyn, so I'd love to do something with her.''

Longtime Fifth Harmony super-fan, Sam, 26, recently teamed up with the group's band member Normani on the track 'Dancing with a Stranger' and said the duet came about by ''chance''.

He recalled: ''By chance the incredible Normani was coming into the studio and I just asked her to jump on the track ... it was a completely natural way of doing it, just by chance. Which makes it all the more special. It felt like a really friendly and kind collaboration.''

