Sam Smith has confessed that he doesn't like the sound of his voice ''most of the time'' and doesn't listen to his songs once they are released.
Sam Smith has admitted he ''doesn't really'' like the the sound of his voice.
The 'Fire On Fire' hitmaker has confessed that once his songs are released for the world to hear, ''something dies'' and he cannot listens to them anymore.
Speaking to Hits Radio, he spilled: ''I absolutely love listening to [my songs] before they're released. Once they're released, something I guess dies. As soon as I release a song I stop listening to it and it doesn't belong to me anymore ... I don't really like the sound of my own voice most of the time.''
The 'Stay With Me' hitmaker also gave an update on his next studio album - the follow-up to 2017's 'The Thrill Of It All' - which he says he's ''working hard'' on all the time, and revealed he would love to collaborate with his idol Robyn.
Asked how he's getting along with his third record, he replied: ''Between albums one and two I had a big break but now I'm gonna keep going, gonna keep working hard. I don't really want to get off the train right now.''
And on wanting to collaborate with the 'Dancing On My Own' hitmaker - who released her comeback record 'Honey' in October - he said: ''My favourite artist in the entire world is Robyn, so I'd love to do something with her.''
Longtime Fifth Harmony super-fan, Sam, 26, recently teamed up with the group's band member Normani on the track 'Dancing with a Stranger' and said the duet came about by ''chance''.
He recalled: ''By chance the incredible Normani was coming into the studio and I just asked her to jump on the track ... it was a completely natural way of doing it, just by chance. Which makes it all the more special. It felt like a really friendly and kind collaboration.''
Listen to Gethin, Gemma and Dave on the Hits Radio Breakfast Show every weekday from 6am. hitsradio.co.uk
Janelle Monáe parties and drives with her girl squad in the video for her latest single 'Crazy, Classic, Life', taken from her album 'Dirty...
Continuing the softer sound of their 2015 release 'That's the Spirit', BMTH are about to release 'Amo' (January 25th 2019) featuring their newest...
To coincide with the new BBC mini-series adaptation of leporine epic Watership Down, Sam Smith has unveiled a new single entitled 'Fire on Fire'.
Her first single since leaving the jungle on 'I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!', Fleur East drops the super-choreographed video for 'Favourite...
Dropping the video for his latest album's second single, 'Excuses', is Olly Murs just months after the release of 'Moves' featuring Snoop Dogg.
Professor Green and Rag'n'Bone Man have teamed up for a heart-wrenching video for their single 'Photographs'.
He released 'Everythang's Corrupt' last month, and now Ice Cube has dropped a video for the record's third single 'That New Funkadelic'.
Dappy has unveiled a new stripped down number entitled 'Count On Me' more than six years after the release of his debut solo album.