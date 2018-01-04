Sam Smith finally thinks he ''deserves'' happiness.

The 'Too Good At Goodbyes' singer is dating actor Brandon Flynn and is very content with their relationship, and thinks he will be penning some ''happy love songs'' in the near future.

Asked what he feels hopeful about, he said: ''It's exciting seeing people walking the streets and fighting for what they believe in. It's nice to see people protesting - that excites me.

''On a personal level, I'm in a relationship right now and for the first time, I think I deserve to be happy. I'm actually asking myself if I'm going to be writing some happy love songs soon.''

Sam is very proud of his new album 'The Thrill Of It All', because he was able to be his true self and thinks the record ''couldn't be gayer''.

He added in an interview with Sarah Jessica Parker for V magazine: ''Also, I'm really proud because, even with this whole dreaded second album thing the industry makes everyone concentrate on, I'm putting out a second album that couldn't be more me--and it couldn't be gayer. I'm so proud of that. I'm excited to be singing songs like ''Him'' in parts of the world that maybe aren't as open in terms of sexuality. To be that raw in front of people is daunting and scary, but the high is incredible.''

Though the 25-year-old singer is content with his sexuality, it is only in the last few years he thinks he has ''properly'' become a gay man.

He explained: ''In the past few years, I became a gay man properly. When I wrote that first album, I was in love with a straight man, he didn't love me back, and I was very comfortable in my longing.

''With this record, I became a gay man. I started having proper relationships with men. Sometimes they were in the wrong and treated me in a bad way, and sometimes I was in the wrong.''

And having friends of the same sexual orientation has really helped the 'Writing's On The Wall' hitmaker.

He explained: ''I'm just figuring out what it means to be gay. When I made that first album, I was 19. I had never been in a relationship. I didn't have any gay friends. Now, I have gay friends, and it's changed my life.''