Sam Smith ''craves'' the feeling of performing on stage.

The 'Money On My Mind' hitmaker loves fame when it is all about the music but admits that otherwise it is going to become the ''bane of his life''.

He said: ''I think all people who want to perform in front of thousands are super-insecure - and I crave that feeling ... When it's about the music, I'm fully in there and I love the fame.

''I think it will be the bane of my life if this all carries on. But I don't read reviews; I'm just staying away from the negative side of stuff.''

And the 25-year-old singer admits it was ''tough'' releasing his latest single, 'Too Good At Goodbyes', his first off his upcoming album 'The Thrill Of It All', because of the success of his debut LP 'In The Lonely Hour'.

He told Italy's Vogue magazine: ''Releasing the first single from my second album after In The Lonely Hour is a tough thing to do. That album did f***ing well! That scared me!''

It comes after Sam admitted he is ''very self-conscious'' about his voice, more so than ever.

He shared: ''Oh, I'm very self-conscious about my singing voice, always have been ... Absolutely! Now more than ever! Even when I'm singing in the studio, I will study people's faces afterward to see if I've done a good enough job.''

Whilst Sam is a ''happy'' person in general, he likes to ''let out his sadness'' through his songwriting.

He added: ''Oh, but I'm a happy person! Well, most of the time. But I tend to keep that for me and my family. It's when I go into the studio that I let out my sadness. I find it easier writing sad songs than I do happy ones. [The new album] is bleak. It's not a happy record.''