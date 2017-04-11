Sam Smith has been in the studio with Timbaland.

The 45-year-old producer posted a picture on his Instagram account with the 'Writings on the Wall' singer teasing their collaboration.

He captioned the photo: ''It was a pleasure working with this man @samsmithworld #puretalent #goodvibes #makingmemories and #timeless #music (sic)''

The 'Give It To Me' hitmaker has worked with a number of artists including Justin Timberlake, Michael Jackson and Beyonce as well as Rihanna, Kanye and Jay Z.

Following his debut success with 'In The Lonely Hour' back in 2014, which reached top 10 across the globe, Sam has been quiet since then after taking a break from the limelight in 2015.

The 24-year-old singer's first album spent eight weeks at number one on the Official UK Albums Chart and sold more than a million copies.

Last year the singer teamed up with former 2016 BRITs Critics' Choice nominee Frances for his second album.

Speaking about the song, the fizzy-haired beauty - real name Sophie Frances Cooke - recently said: ''It was amazing. We wrote a song a few weeks ago for his second album so it was really fun.''

And Oscar-winner Sam - who first came to prominence in 2012 when he was featured on Disclosure's breakthrough single 'Latch' - previously revealed that the tracks on his new album will be ''even deeper'' than his first which was heavy on emotion.

He said: ''I'm putting my heart even more out on the f***ing line. I'm going even deeper. I can't believe I'm even doing it, but I'm going even deeper.''

Speaking of his first album, he previously said: ''The core of the album, songs like 'Stay With Me,' 'I'm Not the Only One' - actually all the songs except 'Money on My Mind' - I really love and I'm really proud of the classic-ness of the way they sound, because I still listen to them now and I still love them.''