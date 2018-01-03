Sam Smith is reportedly being lined up to record another James Bond theme tune.

The chart-topping singer won the Academy Award for Best Original Song with 'Writing's on the Wall', which featured in the 2015 Bond movie 'Spectre', and studio bosses are now hoping they can woo him into returning for Daniel Craig's final appearance as the iconic British agent.

A source told the New York Daily News newspaper: ''Sam was seen as a huge success by the Bond team also a fantastic person to work with.

''They feel that having Sam back work again, and put them in a great position to make waves again.''

Sam, 25, previously admitted that seeing 'Writing's on the Wall' reach the top of the charts marked a special moment in his career.

The London-born star said: ''It's incredible that it's become the first No 1 Bond theme song.

''It's been an unforgettable experience working with [producer] Barbara [Broccoli] and [director] Sam [Mendes] to become part of this British legacy.''

The track also received praise from former Bond star Sir Roger Moore, who died in May last year.

The iconic actor tweeted: ''Sam Smith has delivered a very haunting and wonderfully orchestrated #Spectre theme song. Well done! (sic)''

Fellow Brit Adele recorded the theme tune to 2012's 'Skyfall'.

But while the track earned the 29-year-old star an Oscar and a Grammy Award, Adele previously insisted she has no plans to pen another Bond theme.

She explained: ''I would never do it again because it went so well and I would never want to jinx it.

''After 21 I was like, why did I want to ruin things? Then I heard it was [the 23rd Bond film] and I was 23, and it felt a little like fate.''