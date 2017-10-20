Sam Smith has announced a 2018 UK and European tour.

The 'Too Good at Goodbyes' singer will hit the road from March next year, and he has shared his excitement with his fans to be out performing again.

Taking to his Instagram account on Friday (20.10.17), he wrote: ''Unbelievably excited to announce UK & European live shows!! For UK pre-sale, pre-order The Thrill Of It All on the official webstore at samsmithworld.com before 12pm BST on Tuesday October 24th. I can't wait to see your beautiful faces and sing with you again xx (sic)''

Starting in Sheffield on March 20, the 'Stay With Me' crooner will end the UK run with two nights at The O2 arena in London on April 6 and April 7, before moving on to Stockholm to kick off the European leg.

The tour will come to an end on May 18 with a show in Lisbon at the MEO Arena.

Sam releases his highly-anticipated second album 'The Thrill Of It All' on November 3.

The 25-year-old pop star's tour announcement comes after he admitted that he ''craves'' the feeling of performing live.

He recently said: ''I think all people who want to perform in front of thousands are super-insecure - and I crave that feeling ... When it's about the music, I'm fully in there and I love the fame.''

Sam Smith Tour Dates:

UK shows:

20th March - Fly DSA Arena, Sheffield

21st March - Newcastle Metro Radio Arena, Newcastle

23rd March - Glasgow Hydro, Glasgow

27th March - Manchester Arena, Manchester

30th March - Dublin 3Arena, Dublin

3rd April - Birmingham Genting Arena, Birmingham

6th April - 02 Arena, London

7th April - 02 Arena, London

European shows:

19th April - Globe Arena, Stockholm

20th April - Royal Arena, Copenhagen

23rd April - Telenor Arena, Oslo

25th April - Mercedes Benz Arena, Berlin

27th April - Barclaycard Arena, Hamburg

28th April - Lanxess Arena, Cologne

30th April - AccorHotel Arena, Paris

4th May - Sportpaleis, Antwerp

5th May - Ziggo Dome, Amsterdam

8th May - Stadthalle, Vienna

9th May - Hallenstadion, Zurich

11th May - Milan Forum, Milan

12th May - Arena Di Verona, Verona

15th May - Palau Sant Jordi, Barcelona

16th May - Wizink Center, Madrid

18th May - MEO Arena, Lisbon