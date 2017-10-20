Sam Smith has announced he will be touring the UK and Europe across March, April and May 2018.
The 'Too Good at Goodbyes' singer will hit the road from March next year, and he has shared his excitement with his fans to be out performing again.
Taking to his Instagram account on Friday (20.10.17), he wrote: ''Unbelievably excited to announce UK & European live shows!! For UK pre-sale, pre-order The Thrill Of It All on the official webstore at samsmithworld.com before 12pm BST on Tuesday October 24th. I can't wait to see your beautiful faces and sing with you again xx (sic)''
Starting in Sheffield on March 20, the 'Stay With Me' crooner will end the UK run with two nights at The O2 arena in London on April 6 and April 7, before moving on to Stockholm to kick off the European leg.
The tour will come to an end on May 18 with a show in Lisbon at the MEO Arena.
Sam releases his highly-anticipated second album 'The Thrill Of It All' on November 3.
The 25-year-old pop star's tour announcement comes after he admitted that he ''craves'' the feeling of performing live.
He recently said: ''I think all people who want to perform in front of thousands are super-insecure - and I crave that feeling ... When it's about the music, I'm fully in there and I love the fame.''
Sam Smith Tour Dates:
UK shows:
20th March - Fly DSA Arena, Sheffield
21st March - Newcastle Metro Radio Arena, Newcastle
23rd March - Glasgow Hydro, Glasgow
27th March - Manchester Arena, Manchester
30th March - Dublin 3Arena, Dublin
3rd April - Birmingham Genting Arena, Birmingham
6th April - 02 Arena, London
7th April - 02 Arena, London
European shows:
19th April - Globe Arena, Stockholm
20th April - Royal Arena, Copenhagen
23rd April - Telenor Arena, Oslo
25th April - Mercedes Benz Arena, Berlin
27th April - Barclaycard Arena, Hamburg
28th April - Lanxess Arena, Cologne
30th April - AccorHotel Arena, Paris
4th May - Sportpaleis, Antwerp
5th May - Ziggo Dome, Amsterdam
8th May - Stadthalle, Vienna
9th May - Hallenstadion, Zurich
11th May - Milan Forum, Milan
12th May - Arena Di Verona, Verona
15th May - Palau Sant Jordi, Barcelona
16th May - Wizink Center, Madrid
18th May - MEO Arena, Lisbon
