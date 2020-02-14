Sam Smith has announced their third studio album, 'To Die For'.

The 'How Do You Sleep?' hitmaker has revealed they are dropping their new album on May 1, and they feel they have ''really set themselves free'' through it.

Taking to Twitter, they wrote: ''Gorgeous people, I'm so happy to see you all so excited about my new song, so I wanted to share another surprise ... My THIRD album TO DIE FOR is yours May 1st!!!! You can preorder tomorrow. I'm more proud of this album than anything I've ever done. I've really set myself free the last two years whilst writing this & I hope you can dance and relate to these stories. It's all for you, always xx (sic)''

Sam's new album comes hot off the heels of an announcement that their new single of the same name will be available on Friday (14.02.20).

Revealing the happy news earlier this week, they wrote on Twitter: ''Hello. Happy Monday to all you beautiful people ... I'm off the chart excited to announce my next single 'To Die For' will be in your hands and ears (and anywhere else you want to put it) this FRIDAY!!!! ... Getting those nervous butterflies for Friday. F**k I hope you like it x (sic)''

To coincide with its release, the 27-year-old singer has opened a pop up wig shop in London and will be holding a special fan event there to mark its release.

Writing on social media, they shared: ''DOORS ARE OPEN!! The To Die For shop looks amazing.. OBSESSED! You can find it at 52 Brewer Street.. open to everyone today and tomorrow 11 until 5, and Friday 10-1. There will also be a special event on Friday from 4pm. RSVP at http://todiefor.uk SO EXCITED XX @youtubemusic (sic)''

And revealing more about the event, they added: ''So excited to join some of you in the shop tomorrow afternoon & celebrate the single. Any questions you'd like me to answer can be submitted on my @YouTubeMusic page (sic)''