Sam Smith's new album will be released on November 3.

The 'Too Good At Goodbyes' singer has announced his second LP, titled 'The Thrill Of It All', will be released in just a few weeks time.

He wrote on Twitter: ''My beautiful fans, I am so so excited to finally share this news ... My second album 'The Thrill Of It All' is yours Nov 3rd!! You can pre-order now and find out about live shows at http://samsmithworld.com xx (sic)''

Sam returned to music recently with his hit track 'Too Good At Goodbyes', which has stayed at the top of the charts for three weeks in succession.

Speaking about what people can expect from his upcoming album, he said: '''Too Good At Goodbyes' is one of four songs on the album which is about someone else, a relationship I was in. All the rest of the album is about other stuff. I'm talking on this record about other things like fame, the world and other people's relationships.''

And the 25-year-old singer admits he was worried people didn't want to hear new music from him.

He confessed to BBC Newsbeat: ''That was my biggest fear. I feel so lucky to be able to do what I do and tour round the world and I don't take that for granted. I was really scared that people just wouldn't want to hear my voice again and I'm really thankful that they do, for now. They might get sick of it in a few months.''

When Sam released his debut album, 'In The Lonely Hour', back in 2014, he found himself being nominated for six Grammy Awards, winning four of them, as well as two BRIT Awards - for British Breakthrough Act and Global Success - and three Billboard Awards. He also jointly earned an Academy Award and Golden Globe gong for his and Jimmy Napes' track 'Writing's On The Wall', which served as the theme tune for Bond film 'SPECTRE'.