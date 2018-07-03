Sam Smith is set to perform for the first time in Abu Dhabi at Formula 1's after-race concert 'Yasalam' on November 24.

The British star joins previously confirmed Grand Prix headliners rapper The Weeknd and rockers GUNS N' ROSES, who will play du Arena on November 23 and 25 respectively.

A fourth and final act is set to be confirmed for November 22, and it's expected to be a huge name.

Al Tareq Al Ameri, CEO of Yas Marina Circuit, commented: ''Sam Smith is the third A-list international artist we have announced for the Yasalam After-Race Concerts as part of the 2018 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix race weekend.

''2018 marks a very significant year for us as we celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix and with three great acts now revealed, we are looking forward to announcing the final artist who will take to the stage as part of an incredible weekend of racing and live music and entertainment for all ticket holders.''

The 'Praying' hitmaker is currently on a world tour in support of his second studio album 'The Thrill Of It All, and has been trying to give his fans a more ''uplifting'' experience on his current tour.

Admitting he is famous for his ''depressing'' music, Sam - who has just broke up with his actor boyfriend Brandon Flynn - told his audience at London's The O2 arena in April: ''I've tried really hard to make this show uplifting because I know my music can be f***ing depressing! I want you to leave here feeling uplifted. Life is so emotional, just today I've been through a hundred different emotions, but I want you to forget about all the tough things for the next two hours and go on a journey with me. I want you to sing along to every song, and even if you don't know the words will you pretend you know the words? I want you to dance when I tell you to dance.''

Tickets for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix shows are on sale from www.yasmarinacircuit.com