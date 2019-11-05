Sam Smith, AJ Tracey, Mabel and The Script are among the names confirmed for the second night of Capital's Jingle Bell Ball.

The 'How Do You Sleep?' hitmaker, 'Ladbroke Grove' rapper, 'Fine Line' singer and Irish rock band will perform at the festive concert at The O2 arena in London on December 8.

The announcement made on 'Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp' on Tuesday morning (05.11.19) also featured Sigala, Anne-Marie, Tom Walker, Dutch DJ Sam Feldt and 'Sorry' hitmaker Joel Corry.

Ashley Tabor-King OBE, Founder & Executive President of Global, said: ''Today we revealed the star-studded line-up for night 2 of Capital's Jingle Bell Ball. With global superstars and some of the hottest UK talent set to play the Ball this Christmas, we have another incredible weekend in store. We have three more huge acts still to reveal on 'Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp' this week so make sure you tune in!''

Liam Payne, Rita Ora, Jax Jones and Ava Max are set to play the first night on Saturday, December 7.

Plus Jonas Blue, rapper-of-the-moment Aitch, rising pop star Lauv, rap duo Young T & Bugsey, and 'Ride It' hitmaker Regard.

More ''massive'' names will be announced for the first night, plus a host of other artists on Wednesday (06.11.19).

Listeners can follow @CapitalOfficial and #CapitalJBB on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and Snapchat for all the latest news about Capital's Jingle Bell Ball.

Tickets for Capital's Jingle Bell Ball go on general sale at www.capitalfm.com on Thursday (07.11.19) at 8am, and Capital VIPs have access to the first tickets in the pre-sale now via the Global Player app.