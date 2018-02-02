Sam Smith puked up in a bar in Sydney after one too many tequilas.

The pop star recently visited the Australian city with his actor boyfriend Brandon Flynn and revealed he was back to his old antics having the time of his life hitting up the gay bars, but with vomit-inducing consequences.

Appearing on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' on Thursday (01.02.18), he spilled: ''I had some mad nights in some gay bars in Sydney. I had one really bad night where I puked at the bar because I was so drunk. I did a shot of tequila and then it went down the wrong way and then I just puked in my hand ... It was a great night.''

Sam previously said his voice was at its ''best'' after he gave up his two loves; alcohol and cheese.

The 25-year-old singer said: ''My voice is good. Best it has ever felt. I'm not drinking at the moment. I'm not having dairy which is super boring. I miss cheese. I just miss cheese so much.''

However, he confessed on the show that he consumes ''a lot of'' the diary product and booze when he's on vacation.

Sam - who returned with new album 'The Thrill Of It All' last year - spent the majority of his time away from the spotlight - after the release of his 2014 debut LP 'In The Lonely Hour' - drowning his sorrows drinking and partying at gay nightclubs, and admitted that lead to him having lots of flings.

He said previously: ''I was out gay-clubbing three or four times a week, smoking and drinking too much, giving my heart away a bit too easily.

''It was fun - it was super-fun - but it wasn't me.

''I didn't feel like I was treating myself with a lot of respect at that time.''