Ray BLK follows in the footsteps of singers such as Sam Smith, Ellie Goulding, and Adele, who have topped the BBC's annual list of emerging talent in previous years.

The 22-year-old, who is the first unsigned artist to win the honour, came top of the shortlist, which also features newcomers Nadia Rose, Jorja Smith, Raye, and Rag 'n' Bone Man, who came in second place.

Ray, real name Rita Ekwere, who has collaborated with grime star Stormzy on track My Hood, told the BBC, "I can't believe this is happening... It's all just so ridiculous!"

"I'm particularly proud to be a part of this year's list as it's full of so much talent, some of whom are independent artists like myself which I really hope inspires the next generation."

The winner was chosen by a panel of 170 DJs, critics and festival bookers, including BBC Radio 1's Huw Stephens, who said of Ray BLK: "She has a real, raw talent that cuts through so strongly. She is the real deal."