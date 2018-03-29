Sam Smith has been praised for being ''always encouraging''.

The 'Too Good At Goodbyes' hitmaker is always ''really friendly'' to those who work with him, and singer Ebru Ellis had a great time lending her vocals to his track 'Stay With Me'.

Ebru explained: ''I sang on the Vevo recording of the track, and it was such an amazing experience. [Sam Smith] is really down to earth, he's quiet and really friendly, and always encouraging. I also performed live with him on Chatty Man and the Graham Norton Show and it was really nice to experience the TV aspect of it.''

Sam isn't the only big star the 'Blocks' singer has worked with, as she was part of the London Community Gospel Choir who backed Justin Timberlake at the BRIT Awards last month.

And Ebru was pleased to find the 'Say Something' singer was full of praise and very encouraging of their work.

She told BANG Showbiz: ''I was there performing with the London Community Gospel Choir and the buzz was incredible. [Justin Timberlake] was there at the rehearsal and he was really happy with how it sounded, everyone was in awe of him really! He just basically said ''wow, you sound great'', he just wanted the vocals to sound more emphasised. He usually uses American choirs, but the London Community Gospel Choir was really highly recommended, and apparently he was really impressed.''

Ebru made it to Judges' Houses on 'The X Factor' in 2015 but she wouldn't try out for the show again.

She admitted: ''I wouldn't go on 'X Factor' again. It's nothing personal to Simon Cowell, it's just reality TV is not the pathway for me.

''Singers go on there when they've tried to knock down so many doors and it hasn't worked, it's like a back up.

''For me, it's important to have creative control, and sometimes with shows you lose your identity as an artist as they tell you who you are supposed to be, and I am just not willing to compromise in that way.''

Ebru will perform at London's Jazz Cafe on Friday (30.03.18). Her single 'Blocks' is out now.