BRIT Awards bosses are considering scrapping gender defined categories at the 2021 ceremony.

The traditional format of having British Male Solo Artist and British Female Solo Artist prizes could be dropped under new plans to avoid defining musicians by their sex to reflect changes in society.

However, the show will remain the same next year with the only changes planned related to musical genres.

A source told BANG Showbiz: ''Significant changes will be made to the show that involve more music and some category changes but there will be male and female awards in the UK and international categories in Feb 20. The BRITs will review for 2021.''

The proposed category changes come after Sam Smith - who was nominated for British Male Solo Artist in 2015, and has previously won three BRITs - recently revealed they wants to be referred to as ''they'' and ''them'' after a ''lifetime of being at war with their gender''.

They wrote on their social media account: ''Today is a good day so here goes. I've decided I am changing my pronouns to THEY/THEM ... after a lifetime of being at war with my gender I've decided to embrace myself for who I am, inside and out. I'm so excited and privileged to be surrounded by people that support me in this decision but I've been very nervous about announcing this because I care too much about what people think but f***k it! I understand there will be many mistakes and mis gendering but all I ask is you please please try. I hope you can see me like I see myself now. Thank you. P.s. I am at no stage just yet to eloquently speak at length about what it means to be non binary but I can't wait for the day that I am. So for now I just want to be VISIBLE and open. If you have questions and are wondering what this all means I'll try my best to explain but I have also tagged below the human beings who are fighting the good fight everyday. These are activists and leaders of the non binary/trans community that have helped me and given me so much clarity and understanding. Love you all. I'm scared s***less, but feeling super free right now. Be kind x (sic)''

The 'How Do You Sleep?' hitmaker had previously described themselves as ''non-binary''.

They said: ''Ever since I was a little boy, ever since I was a little human, I didn't feel comfortable being a man really. I never really did. Some days I've got my manly side and some days I've got my womanly side, but it's when I'm in the middle of that switch that I get really, really depressed and sad. Because I don't know who I am.''