Sam Rockwell and Leslie Bibb claim their long-lasting relationship is down to humour, communication, and ''good sex''.
Sam Rockwell and Leslie Bibb credit their relationship success to ''good sex''.
The couple have been together since 2007 and, as well as making sure they speak openly to one another, they also think getting intimate is a great way of keeping their bond strong.
Asked on the red carpet at the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards on Sunday (21.01.18) for their relationship tips, Sam said: ''Communication.''
Leslie added: ''Good sex.''
Her partner laughed as he agreed: ''Communication and good sex.''
The couple also think it's important to make one another laugh.
Leslie, 43, continued: ''And a healthy sense of humour.''
Her partner replied: ''Humour is very important. She's very funny.''
Later in the evening, the 49-year-old actor took home the Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role for his portrayal of a racist police officer in 'Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri' and praised his partner in his acceptance speech.
He gushed: ''My beloved Leslie Bibb who puts up with me. I love you, baby.''
Sam also joked about his first taste of acting thanks to his parents, claiming he quickly realised those who went into the profession were ''nuts''.
He said: ''My mom and dad were actors. They dragged me to rehearsals at ACT when I was a little baby and I slowly realised that these people are nuts. I love actors and I love my mom and dad.''
It's nothing like the country vibe we were anticipating.
The most exciting movies set to drop in the coming months.
Somebody messed with the wrong mother when they murdered her daughter Angela Hayes (Kathryn Newton)....
In Martha's mind, she's a fantastic girlfriend but finds it impossible to hold on to...
Finding the perfect house is an important part of starting a family. But for one...
Keira Knightley continues to open up as an actress with this sparky comedy. As in...
Megan (Keira Knightley) is 28-years-old and she still hasn't got any sort of long term...
An especially strong script gives actors plenty to chew on in this comedy-drama, in which...
Duncan is a 14-year-old boy struggling to fit in anywhere and dealing with all the...
Martin McDonagh gleefully plays with both the gang thriller genre and the moviemaking process with...
Marty is a budding screenwriter in LA with hopes of completing his major screenplay 'Seven...
After Noah Jaybird is suspended from college, he ends up living back at home with...
With such a blatant B-movie title, this well-made film really should be more fun to...
An extremely strong true story is told with emotion and skill, but never really rises...
Jake Lonergan is a wanted criminal but when he awakes in the middle of nowhere...