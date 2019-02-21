Sam Rockwell is a ''little eccentric'' after growing up around the showbiz industry.
The 'Vice' star- who is the son of actors Pete Rockwell and Penny Hess - admitted his upbringing has made him ''off-centre'' but he insists his girlfriend Leslie Bibb doesn't think he's particularly quirky as he can be ''pretty predictable''.
He said: ''I'm probably a little eccentric in that I grew up not unlike Chris Walken and Bob Fosse in the entertainment business a little bit. I grew up around theater and showbiz people, and when you're brought up in a circus life, it makes you a little off-center. But if you talk to my girlfriend, I'm probably pretty predictable.''
And the 50-year-old star thinks any neurotic traits he has can only be good for his work.
He told CR Fashion Book: ''A good actor is usually pretty neurotic.''
While Sam found it ''daunting'' to portray former US President George W. Bush in 'Vice', he found an unusual way to get into the character.
He explained: ''I saw him as someone who was just in over his head.
''It's daunting playing someone that famous, because everyone has an opinion on how he talks...But Bush has an Elvis Presley thing with his lips, and that was key for me.''
In 2018, Sam took home the Oscar for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role for his portrayal of a racist police officer in 'Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri' and joked about his upbringing in his acceptance speech.
He said: ''My mom and dad were actors. They dragged me to rehearsals at ACT when I was a little baby and I slowly realised that these people are nuts. I love actors and I love my mom and dad.''
