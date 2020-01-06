Sam Raimi wants to make another 'Evil Dead' film with Bruce Campbell, despite the actor recently claiming he is retired from his most famous role.
Sam Raimi wants to make another 'Evil Dead' film with Bruce Campbell reprising his role as Ash Williams.
The 60-year-old director made his name with the original 1981 supernatural horror movie 'The Evil Dead' and the gory classic, along with its two sequels, made Bruce a cult icon in the genre.
In November, Bruce announced that he is ''done'' with his most famous role, but despite his claim Sam would love to helm another adventure for Ash as he battles the evil forces unleashed by the 'Book of the Dead', the Naturan Demanto.
Speaking to website Bloody Disgusting, he spilled: ''I would love to direct a new 'Evil Dead' movie ... but I'd really like to do it with Bruce. And he says he's retired the character. I hope not.''
Sam has also been making plans for the future of the franchise with Bruce and his filmmaking partner Robert Tapert.
He added: ''Bruce, Rob and I are working with a young filmmaker who is writing a new 'Evil Dead' story that he will direct.''
Speaking about his decision to seemingly retire Ash, Bruce, 61, told SFX magazine: ''I'm done with Ash. I've done everything that I know how to do. And it's OK to let those characters go, because when it's time to get the walker out, and the cane, forget it! Get out before that happens, not after.''
Ash was left in a post-apocalyptic future in his last appearance, which came in the 2018 television series 'Ash vs Evil Dead' and Bruce believes he will still be saving the world.
When asked what his character would be up to now, Bruce said: ''Saving the world, in the future. Then he's fulfilled the prophecy of defeating evil in the past, present and future.
''And then you kill him, that's the comic book way. Then you pass the mantle to some hot chick!''
