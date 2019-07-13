Sam Raimi thinks about his unmade 'Spider-Man' movie ''all the time''.

The 59-year-old director helmed the 'Spider-Man' trilogy between 2002 and 2007, but Sam still harbours regrets about plans for his fourth Spider-Man movie being scrapped by the studio.

Speaking to Yahoo, Sam explained: ''I think about it all the time.

''It's hard not to, because each summer another Spider-Man film comes out! So when you have an unborn one, you can't help but think what might have been. But I try to focus on what will be, and not look into the past.''

Meanwhile, J.K Simmons previously admitted he would ''never say never'' to returning to the Spider-Man world.

The actor starred as Daily Bugle newspaper editor J. Jonah Jameson in all three of Sam's 'Spider-Man' movies, and he would very much like to reprise the role in Tom Holland's Spider-Man films.

J.K said: ''I never say never. I mean, you know, obviously I had an amazing time with Sam Raimi on those movies and Tobey Maguire and everybody.

''That was a great, great time and huge for my career and my life, and just pure fun. If there were an opportunity to revisit that ... I don't know, though. How old is 'Spider-Man' going to be if J. Jonah Jameson is this old?''