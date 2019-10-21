Sam Raimi is set to direct a new horror film.

The 'Evil Dead' franchise filmmaker is to return to the genre for the first time since 'Drag Me to Hell' in 2009 with a new untitled project.

The upcoming movie will be penned by Damian Shannon and Mark Swift, who have written 'Freddy vs Jason' and the 'Friday the 13th' reboot.

Raimi will reunite with Columbia Pictures - where he made the Tobey Maguire-led 'Spider-Man' trilogy - and the 59-year-old will direct and produce via his Raimi Productions.

The company's Zainab Azizi will also produce.

Columbia reportedly bought the rights to the film as soon as they heard the pitch.

Raimi said: ''I am thrilled to be reunited with Colombia Pictures and reteaming with (Sony Motion Picture Group president) Sanford (Panitch) and (Columbia executive VP production) Ange (Giannetti).

''I have been a fan of Shannon and Swift and we have found the perfect adventure to share with the world.''

According to The Hollywood Reporter, plot details for the film have been kept under wraps, but sources say the project is being described as 'Misery' meets Cast Away'.

Meanwhile, filmmaker has also collaborated with Damian and Mark for 'Bermuda Triangle'.

The film, which will star Ryan Reynolds, is still in development.

The untitled horror flick seems to mark Raimi's return to the genre in which he made his name as a filmmaker as he is working on '50 States of Fright', a new project starring Christina Ricci and Rachel Brosnahan.

He also teased the return of the cult classic 'Evil Dead' franchise at New York Comic-Con earlier this month.

He said: ''There's more 'Evil Dead' coming.''

However, he did admit Bruce Campbell - who played Ash in the three original films - wouldn't be starring in the reboot as he's ''tired of me throwing blood on him''.