Sam Raimi has cast Christina Ricci and Rachel Brosnahan in his new horror project '50 States of Fright' for streaming service Quibi.
The two A-list stars join an impressive ensemble of talent which includes Asa Butterfield, Jacob Batalon, Ming-Na Wen, Taissa Farmiga, John Marshall Jones and Ron Livingston who will appear in the upcoming anthology series which Raimi is making for short-form streaming app Quibi, which is to specialise in mobile content.
The series is inspired by America's most notorious urban legends and it is known that the instalment 'The Golden Arm' - which Raimi has co-written with his brother Ivan - will be about a legend that originates in Michigan.
'50 States of Fright' sees Raimi return to the genre in which he made his name as a filmmaker. His breakout movie was 1981's 'The Evil Dead' - which spawned two cult classic sequels - and his other horror hits include 2000 supernatural fright fest 'The Gift', which starred 'Cate Blanchett, and 2009's 'Drag Me to Hell'.
'50 States of Fright' is to launch next year.
Quibi is looking to target younger audiences who consume content via their mobile devices.
The streaming service will soon be able to boast projects from huge Hollywood names like Steven Spielberg, Jason Blum, Antoine Fuqua and Guillermo del Toro who are all developing stories for Quibi.
