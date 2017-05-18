Sam Raimi and Marc Webb turned down directing DC Extended Universe movie 'The Flash'.

The standalone film about the super-fast superhero - portrayed by Ezra Miller - is scheduled to start filming following a delay in production caused by original helmer Rick Famuyiwa quitting the project due to creative differences between himself and executives at Warner Bros. Studios.

On Wednesday (17.05.17), it was reported that the two 'Spider-Man' directors, Raimi and Webb, were in the running to take on the adaptation of the comic book, but now they have both passed on the position.

Robert Zemeckis is still the frontrunner to helm the the film, but due to his scheduling conflicts with his currently untitled new movie with Steve Carell, which he is due to start shooting in August, he might not be available.

Miller made his first appearance as The Flash in a very brief cameo in 'Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice', whilst he also featured in supervillain romp 'Suicide Squad'.

The 24-year-old actor will have a main role in ensemble movie 'Justice League' by Zack Snyder which is being released this November and also features the characters Batman (Ben Affleck), Superman (Henry Cavill), Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot), Cyborg (Ray Fisher) and Aquaman (Jason Momoa).

Miller is also busy with other shoots including 'Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them 2'.