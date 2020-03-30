Sam Neill has revealed he can't wait to get back on the set of 'Jurassic World: Dominion', which is on hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Sam Neill is already looking forward to getting back on the set of 'Jurassic World: Dominion'.
The 72-year-old actor will reprise his role as Dr. Alan Grant in the latest film in the dinosaur franchise, although production is currently on hiatus due to the coronavirus outbreak.
But Sam admits that he can't wait for the opportunity to return to filming, likening himself and his co-stars to the preserved insects that lead to the resurrection of the giant reptiles in the movies.
Discussing the pandemic, he told Variety: ''Suddenly, here we are. We have been cryogenically frozen, and 'Jurassic World: Dominion' is on hold. Insects in amber. And like virtually every other actor in the world right now, I'm not working. Dammit.
''But we will return. We will. And what joy it will be to be back on a set, doing what I love best, with just the kind of people I love: other actor and all the remarkable people it takes to make a movie. That rare privilege.''
Sam insists that the suspension of a movie is insignificant given the crisis the world is facing.
He said: ''And to put things into perspective - there are many many worse things than a suspended movie.''
Sam is returning to the franchise alongside Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum in Colin Trevorrow's sequel.
Jeff, who plays the role of Dr. Ian Malcolm, has hinted that he has a ''nice part'' in the movie.
He said: ''Colin Trevorrow is so wonderful. Yes, I have a nice part in it.
''I've been reading it every day, working on it and I am eager to do it and get reunited with Sam Neill, Laura Dern, Chris [Pratt] and Bryce [Dallas Howard] and I can't wait.''
When John Hammond of genetic engineering company InGen manages to clone dinosaurs from prehistoric DNA...