The former Sam & Dave star will be among the headliners at the 'Make America Great Again!' Welcome Celebration in Washington, D.C. on the eve of Trump's inauguration.

"As an American, I am honored to perform for President-elect Donald Trump," a statement from Moore reads. "I was a participant in the civil rights movement and have seen many positive changes and advancement in my 81 years of living in this wonderful Country, but I know we must all join hands and work together with our new President.

"I honestly believe that if we can accomplish this, the best is yet to come. We all as Americans need to unite behind our new President and give him a chance. He needs everyone's support to make America greater, stronger and an even better Country."

Lee Greenwood, Toby Keith, and 3 Doors Down will also perform at the event.